Dr. Rutledge has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Rutledge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Rutledge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Core Services7508 Big Bend Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 616-3695Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rutledge is the best psychiatrist I know. I am not only a patient but I also work in the mental health field. He is compassionate, knowledgeable, and gives clear information regarding medical issues. He spends a great deal of time with his patients and listens carefully to them. I wish I could clone him so everyone who needs psychiatric care could see him!
About Dr. John Rutledge, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1124129549
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutledge accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rutledge has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutledge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.