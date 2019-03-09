Overview

Dr. John Rutkoski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Rutkoski works at Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.