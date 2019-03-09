See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. John Rutkoski, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Rutkoski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Rutkoski works at Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery
    2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Buffalo, NY 14225
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2019
    I had an excellent experience during my initial appointment with Dr Rutkoski today. He was very thorough and answered all of our questions (my husband was along for this appointment and had his own questions and concerns). Dr. Rutkoski spent A LOT of time with us and I was very appreciative of his effort to make us feel comfortable with the procedure and all that is involved both pre op and post op. I feel that all of my questions and concerns were addressed. Thank you Dr R and staff!
    — Mar 09, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Rutkoski, MD
    About Dr. John Rutkoski, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1972761468
    Education & Certifications

    The Valley Hospital Of Ridgewood, New Jersey
    West Penn Allegheny Health System
    The Western Pennsylvania Hosp
    Temple University School of Medicine
    Duquesne University
    Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
