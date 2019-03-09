Dr. John Rutkoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutkoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rutkoski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Rutkoski, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Trinity Bariatric & General Surgery2625 Harlem Rd Ste 240, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 893-0333Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
I had an excellent experience during my initial appointment with Dr Rutkoski today. He was very thorough and answered all of our questions (my husband was along for this appointment and had his own questions and concerns). Dr. Rutkoski spent A LOT of time with us and I was very appreciative of his effort to make us feel comfortable with the procedure and all that is involved both pre op and post op. I feel that all of my questions and concerns were addressed. Thank you Dr R and staff!
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972761468
- The Valley Hospital Of Ridgewood, New Jersey
- West Penn Allegheny Health System
- The Western Pennsylvania Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Duquesne University
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
