Dr. John Rupp, MD

Dermatology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Rupp, MD is a dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. Dr. Rupp completed a residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He currently practices at Midwest Retina Associates and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City, PC
    1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 125, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 942-1150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Rash

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Rash
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Impetigo
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Warts
Athlete's Foot
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Jock Itch
Seborrheic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
Cellulitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Hives
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Scabies
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Autoimmune Diseases
Bedsores
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Chickenpox
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Erythema Multiforme
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
Lymphangioma
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
Ulcer
Varicose Eczema
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American Enterprise Group
  • American Republic
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CHAMPVA
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Golden Rule
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Humana
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • MedHealthInsurance
  • Medica
  • Medico
  • MultiPlan
  • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
  • Thrivent Financial
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. John Rupp, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1598769473
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Naval Medical Center San Diego
Internship
  • Portsmouth Naval Hospital
Undergraduate School
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
