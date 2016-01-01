Dr. John Rupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rupp, MD is a dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. Dr. Rupp completed a residency at Naval Medical Center San Diego. He currently practices at Midwest Retina Associates and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Dermatology Specialists of Kansas City, PC1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 125, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-1150
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Portsmouth Naval Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Rupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rupp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rupp has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Acne and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupp.
