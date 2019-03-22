Dr. John Rucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Rucker, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from University of Missouri?Kansas City School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Rucker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lowcountry Lung & Critical Care9150 Medcom St Ste B, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 517-7375Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rucker?
I would highly recommend Dr. Rucker, he is an excellent pulmonologist.
About Dr. John Rucker, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1568462661
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital - St. Louis
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital - Washington University
- University of Missouri?Kansas City School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rucker works at
Dr. Rucker has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.