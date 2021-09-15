Dr. John Ruboyianes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruboyianes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ruboyianes, MD
Dr. John Ruboyianes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.
North Campbell Ent. Associates3982 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 795-1581
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was great. He listened and acted appropriately. I can recommend him highly.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1023054780
- KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
