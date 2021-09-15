Overview

Dr. John Ruboyianes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from KAISER PERMANENTE MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ruboyianes works at North Campbell ENT in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Tonsillitis and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.