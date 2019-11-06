Overview

Dr. John Royalty, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Royalty works at JOHN W ROYALTY DO PA in Beverly Hills, FL with other offices in Inverness, FL and Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.