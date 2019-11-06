Dr. John Royalty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royalty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Royalty, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Royalty, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers and HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Royalty works at
Locations
-
1
John W. Royalty DO PA3402 N Lecanto Hwy Ste C, Beverly Hills, FL 34465 Directions (352) 563-5488
-
2
Citrus Memorial Hospital - Internal Medicine GME Program502 W Highland Blvd, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 726-1551MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Bayfront Health Seven Rivers6201 N Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River, FL 34428 Directions (352) 563-5488MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Royalty?
Dr Royalty is a wonderful Physician with a quirky manner. Don’t let this manner make you think he is not serious with your care. He performed vein blockage surgery on both my calves recently. He was entirely professional and proficient! Highly recommend this man!
About Dr. John Royalty, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1649274259
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royalty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Royalty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royalty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royalty works at
Dr. Royalty has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Royalty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Royalty speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Royalty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royalty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royalty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royalty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.