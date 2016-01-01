See All Plastic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Dr. John Rowley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Med Univ of SC

Dr. Rowley works at Palo Verde Plastic Surgery, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palo Verde Plastic Surgery
    4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 110, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 759-3001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Hidradenitis
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Rowley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285601112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Univ of SC
    Internship
    • Phoenix Intergrated Surgical Res
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rowley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowley works at Palo Verde Plastic Surgery, PC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Rowley’s profile.

    Dr. Rowley has seen patients for Wound Repair, Skin Grafts and Hidradenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

