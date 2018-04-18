Dr. John Rottschalk, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rottschalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rottschalk, DMD
Dr. John Rottschalk, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fairview Heights, IL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois School Of Dental Med.
Dr. John Rottschalk Dental Group959 Lincoln Hwy, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 636-1037
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Dr. John and his staff are awesome! We've been going to him for over 10 years. He always makes it a point to speak with us and tell us how happy he is that we came into visit. He knows my whole family by name and always asks how everyone is doing. Recently, my 11 year needed teeth removed and I needed it done quickly so she could begin her orthodontic treatment. Dr. John fit her into his schedule and really eased the stress of not being to accomplish this task before her next ortho appointment.
- Dentistry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Southern Illinois School Of Dental Med
Dr. Rottschalk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rottschalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
721 patients have reviewed Dr. Rottschalk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rottschalk.
