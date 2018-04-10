Dr. John Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Roth, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
1
Kentucky Dermatology177 Burt Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 276-1511
2
Modern Dermatology of Kentucky LLC1750 Highway 192 W Ste 8, London, KY 40741 Directions (859) 276-1511
3
Modern Dermatology120 Meridian Way Ste 3, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions (859) 276-1511
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind. Love this office
About Dr. John Roth, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134193212
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- University Of Louisville
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Bellarmine University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roth has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Jock Itch, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.
