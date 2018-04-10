Overview

Dr. John Roth, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Modern Dermatology in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY and Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Jock Itch along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.