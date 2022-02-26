Dr. John Rosser Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosser Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rosser Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Rosser Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Rosser Jr works at
Locations
Anesthesia Affiliate PC4302 Medical Center Dr Ste 302, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7222
Associates For Womens Medicine792 1/2 N Main St, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 701-0500
Associates For Womens Medicine935 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 422-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw him for a gynecological problem. I am a paraplegic. Dr. Rosser was extremely respectful of me and happy to make the necessary accomodations, as were the nurses. I had been dreading this appointment, but it turned out to be a pleasant experience.
About Dr. John Rosser Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Rosser Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosser Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosser Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosser Jr has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosser Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosser Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosser Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosser Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosser Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.