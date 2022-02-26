Overview

Dr. John Rosser Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Rosser Jr works at Anesthesia Affiliate PC in Fayetteville, NY with other offices in North Syracuse, NY and Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.