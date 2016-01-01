Overview

Dr. John Ross Sr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ross Sr works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Embolectomy, Thrombectomy and or Vessel Exploration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.