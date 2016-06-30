Overview

Dr. John Ross Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Ross Jr works at Atlanta Pediatric Partners PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.