Dr. John Ross Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. John Ross Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Ross Jr works at Atlanta Pediatric Partners PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Pediatric Partners PC
    3915 Cascade Rd SW Ste 310, Atlanta, GA 30331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 696-1944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Atherosclerosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Atherosclerosis

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Ross Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407955842
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ross Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross Jr works at Atlanta Pediatric Partners PC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ross Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

