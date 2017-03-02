Dr. John Rootring, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rootring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rootring, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Rootring, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Rootring works at
Locations
-
1
Choice Podiatry Associates Inc.8280 Montgomery Rd Ste 103, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 984-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rootring?
My teenage son and I have both seen Dr. Rootring, and he is the best! He is quite personable, has a wonderful manner with patients, never makes you feel rushed, and is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Rootring, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1598768392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rootring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rootring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rootring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rootring works at
Dr. Rootring has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rootring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rootring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rootring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rootring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rootring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.