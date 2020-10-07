Dr. John Roost, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roost, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Roost, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Roost works at
Locations
-
1
Tamirisa, Kiran MD1021 Sandusky St Ste E, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-3207
-
2
Mercy St Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7200
-
3
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3232
-
4
Mercy Health Perrysburg Ob Gyn1103 Village Square Dr Ste 101, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 872-3207
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roost?
You will never find a better doctor and team than his! Dr. Roost 110% cares about his patients and him and his team go above and beyond!
About Dr. John Roost, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1083988877
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roost works at
Dr. Roost has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roost. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.