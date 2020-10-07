Overview

Dr. John Roost, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Roost works at TAMIRISA, KIRAN MD in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.