Dr. Romano accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. John Romano, MD is an Urology Specialist in Plymouth, MA.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 110 Long Pond Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-6557
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. John Romano, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1942217708
Frequently Asked Questions
