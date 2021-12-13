Dr. John Romanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Romanelli, MD
Overview
Dr. John Romanelli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Romanelli works at
Locations
Robert P Morris MD and John Romanelli MD222 E Main St Ste 330, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-4488
Esi Dental PC50 Route 111 Ste 200, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 724-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, caring and extremely thorough. Spent quite a long time evaluating my eyes. I have been to another ophthalmologist who dismissed my concerns. Dr R took it steps further to recommend a Neuro ophthalmologist which was what was needed. His ego did not get in the way of his expertise. Best dr.
About Dr. John Romanelli, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811998412
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romanelli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romanelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romanelli has seen patients for Blepharitis, Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.