See All Otologists / Neurotologists in New York, NY
Dr. John Roland, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Roland, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Roland, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Roland works at Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Cochlear Implant Insertion and Acoustic Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associatesafirst Avenue
    550 1st Ave Ste 7Q, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Acoustic Neuroma
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Cochlear Implant Insertion
Acoustic Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Roland?

    Jun 24, 2020
    Dr. Roland is a man of great skill and great character. Both of my children were born profoundly deaf and required cochlear implant surgery. Trust is important when you hand over your 8 month old infant to a surgical team. Dr. Roland is as trustworthy as they come. He is a leader in his field and is a highly skilled surgeon. I cannot recommend him enough. If I had 10 more children and they were all deaf, I would choose him to be the surgeon every time. He is also a friendly and helpful doctor who cares about his patients and their families.
    FatherOfTwo — Jun 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Roland, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Roland, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roland to family and friends

    Dr. Roland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Roland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Roland, MD.

    About Dr. John Roland, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962445411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Roland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roland works at Nyu Langone Otolaryngology Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Roland’s profile.

    Dr. Roland has seen patients for Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty), Cochlear Implant Insertion and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Roland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Roland, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.