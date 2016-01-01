Dr. John Roehmholdt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roehmholdt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Roehmholdt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 844-5000
Wny Urology - Niagara Professional Park3850 Saunders Settlement Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132 Directions (716) 898-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1801886965
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
