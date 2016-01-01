Overview

Dr. John Roehmholdt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Roehmholdt works at Western New York Urology Associates in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Sanborn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Lithotripsy and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.