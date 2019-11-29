Dr. John Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rodgers, MD
Overview
Dr. John Rodgers, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midlantic Urology1800 Byberry Rd Ste 1203, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodgers?
Very good
About Dr. John Rodgers, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1184689473
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.