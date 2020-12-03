Dr. John Roddenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roddenberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Roddenberry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with UNC
Dr. Roddenberry works at
Locations
OBGYN Specialists, LLP380 Hospital Dr Ste 100 Bldg A, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 743-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Love, love, love this physician!!!
About Dr. John Roddenberry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1992791628
Education & Certifications
- UNC
Dr. Roddenberry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roddenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roddenberry works at
Dr. Roddenberry has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Yeast Infections and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roddenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roddenberry speaks Arabic and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddenberry.
