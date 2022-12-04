Dr. John Roddenberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roddenberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roddenberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Roddenberry, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Roddenberry works at
Locations
Bradenton Gastroenterology1886 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6809Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roddenberry?
He has been my GI Md for over 10 years. he, his team, and those at the surgery center are simply the best. he has also treated my wife who had very serious issues and the time he spent with her was amazing; explaining condition, procedures, time frames. the surgery center is staffed with some of the best Rns,CRNA's I have interacted with. Their pre-op process was seemless. The Rn verified and reverified the topics. The CRNA explained his job, verified any allergies and answered all questions. Post op was again seemless. They even call your ride so you dont have to wait any longer than needed.
About Dr. John Roddenberry, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215985221
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roddenberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roddenberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roddenberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roddenberry works at
Dr. Roddenberry has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roddenberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Roddenberry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roddenberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roddenberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roddenberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.