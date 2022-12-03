Overview

Dr. John Roche, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Drexel U/Hahnemann Div and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Roche works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.