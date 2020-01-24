See All Dermatologists in Bountiful, UT
Dr. John Robison, MD

Dermatology
4 (25)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. John Robison, MD is a Dermatologist in Bountiful, UT. They completed their fellowship with Huntsman Center Hospital

Dr. Robison works at Intermountain Healthcare - Bountiful Clinic North in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bountiful Workmed
    390 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 294-1040
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • PEHP
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Robison, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629187638
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Huntsman Center Hospital
    Internship
    • Lds Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robison works at Intermountain Healthcare - Bountiful Clinic North in Bountiful, UT. View the full address on Dr. Robison’s profile.

    Dr. Robison has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Robison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

