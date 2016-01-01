Dr. Robinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. John Robinton, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Robinton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essex Womens Health Center PA33 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 783-6303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. John Robinton, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750321725
Education & Certifications
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Albany Memorial Hospital|Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinton works at
Dr. Robinton speaks Spanish.
Dr. Robinton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.