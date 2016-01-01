See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wilmington, NC
Obstetrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Robinson, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Robinson works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Coastal Children's Services
    Coastal Children's Services
2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 507-1588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    • Obstetrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699900191
    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Dr. John Robinson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Robinson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

