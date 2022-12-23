Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
Dr. Robinson Jr works at
Locations
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson is a kind and compassionate neurosurgeon, he takes his time to explain step by step the procedure he is about to do, not only once but twice to make sure I understood. He has been highly recommended to me by other physicians..so I know I will be in good expert hands.
About Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson Jr has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.