Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center

Dr. Robinson Jr works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute
    901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6214

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr. Robinson is a kind and compassionate neurosurgeon, he takes his time to explain step by step the procedure he is about to do, not only once but twice to make sure I understood. He has been highly recommended to me by other physicians..so I know I will be in good expert hands.
    Luz M Santa — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Robinson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346225984
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
