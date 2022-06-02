Dr. John Robinette, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Robinette, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Robinette, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR.
Dr. Robinette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medicine Podiatry1801 W 40th Ave Ste 6B, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 534-8500
- 2 1609 W 40th Ave Ste 102, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 541-8747
-
3
Drew Professional Services LLC750 H L ROSS DR, Monticello, AR 71655 Directions (870) 367-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Drew Memorial Health System
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinette?
Dr. Robinette has a great bedside manner and is very friendly. He is extremely knowledgeable and gets straight to the point as to what should be done. But, ultimately leaves the decision up to the patient.
About Dr. John Robinette, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1649254228
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinette accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinette works at
Dr. Robinette has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.