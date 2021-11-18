See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.

Dr. Robertson Jr works at Center For Family Psychiatry PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Family Psychiatry PC
    Center For Family Psychiatry PC
10241 Kingston Pike Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 691-1165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Nov 18, 2021
    He has helped me turn my life around and stay on track. I am happily stable and it took a while but he was always patient with me.
    About Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1407840481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
