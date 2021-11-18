Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.
Dr. Robertson Jr works at
Locations
Center For Family Psychiatry PC10241 Kingston Pike Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 691-1165
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson Jr?
He has helped me turn my life around and stay on track. I am happily stable and it took a while but he was always patient with me.
About Dr. John Robertson Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1407840481
Education & Certifications
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson Jr has seen patients for Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.