Overview

Dr. John Roberts, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Roberts works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

