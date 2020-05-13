Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Locations
Birmingham Podiatry PC805 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 420, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 324-8511
St Vincent's One Nineteen7191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions (205) 324-8511
Southeastern Hospital Medicine LLC800 Saint Vincents Dr, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 558-3550
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberson performed a bunionectomy on both sides of my right foot in January and what a difference it has made in my quality of life. I followed his post op instructions completely and did not require pain medication at all after I came home. The whole process of scheduling and pre and post surgical care was handled with care and professionalism. I am so grateful that I have been able to walk 12-15 miles each week since the gym has been closed, something I could never have done before the surgery. I highly recommend Dr. Roberson, Vicki, Lynn and the rest of his staff if you are looking for a podiatrist and an office with skilled, caring professionals.
About Dr. John Roberson Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154303105
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson Jr.
