Dr. John Roach, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. John Roach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with St Francis Med Center

Dr. Roach works at Eye Consultants of Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Excision of Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Consultants of Atlanta
    3225 Cumberland Blvd SE Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Piedmont Hospital
    35 Collier Rd NW Ste 535, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 351-2220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 28, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Doctor Roach several years. He is fantastic. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is a caring physician, never rushed, trustworthy. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. John Roach, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1518921766
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Residency
    • St Francis Med Center
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

