Dr. John Rizzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Rizzo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Gastroenterology Associates - Glen Cove and Lake Success1991 Marcus Ave Ste 101, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 365-4949
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizzo?
Saw Dr. John Rizzo for the first time today. I had an emergency, I couldn’t swallow. Dr. Rizzo made room in his busy schedule to see me. He is a very caring doctor. Dr. Rizzo takes his time to listen to you. He is a very patient doctor who knows what he’s talking about.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Albany Med Coll
