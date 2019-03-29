Overview

Dr. John Rivas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.



Dr. Rivas works at Rivas Digestive Center in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.