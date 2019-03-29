Dr. John Rivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Rivas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Dr. Rivas works at
Locations
Rivas Digestive Center7369 Sheridan St Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 451-5932Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Broward Health Medical Center1600 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 451-9532Tuesday12:00pm - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 12:30pm
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (877) 463-2010
Perloff Cardiovascular Care1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 721, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 831-2763
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Rivas. When I was at my sickest and in dire need he was at my bedside in icu daily. He helped the TP team in all my day to day severe medical issues. There were many. Besides being a great guy he is highly intelligent and expert in his craft.
About Dr. John Rivas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1831412360
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivas has seen patients for Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivas.
