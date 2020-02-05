Dr. John Ritrosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ritrosky, MD
Overview
Dr. John Ritrosky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Ritrosky works at
Locations
John D Ritrosky MD PA13981 McGregor Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 275-8898
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a small spot on the side of my nose that wouldn't heal so I had it checked out and it happened to be a basal cell carcinoma. The procedure to remove it left a rather big hole in my nose which required plastic surgery to repair. Dr. Ritrosky was very thorough in explaining what he needed to do and performed the surgery later that same. It has been 10 days now since the surgery and I am very pleased with the outcome as well as my wife and friends. Unfortunately, I'm going back for an additional spot on my arm, but am confident the doctor will do another excellent job.
About Dr. John Ritrosky, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baker Stuzin Plastic Surgery
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritrosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritrosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritrosky has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Skin Grafts and Breast Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritrosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritrosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.