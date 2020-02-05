See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. John Ritrosky, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.

Dr. Ritrosky works at Dr. John D. Ritrosky Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Arts in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Skin Grafts and Breast Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John D Ritrosky MD PA
    13981 McGregor Blvd Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 275-8898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HealthPark Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Breast Hypoplasia
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 05, 2020
    I had a small spot on the side of my nose that wouldn't heal so I had it checked out and it happened to be a basal cell carcinoma. The procedure to remove it left a rather big hole in my nose which required plastic surgery to repair. Dr. Ritrosky was very thorough in explaining what he needed to do and performed the surgery later that same. It has been 10 days now since the surgery and I am very pleased with the outcome as well as my wife and friends. Unfortunately, I'm going back for an additional spot on my arm, but am confident the doctor will do another excellent job.
    Larry D Johnson — Feb 05, 2020
    About Dr. John Ritrosky, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1568578151
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: Baker Stuzin Plastic Surgery
    Residency: Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Internship: S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    • University of Florida
    • Florida State University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ritrosky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritrosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritrosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritrosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritrosky works at Dr. John D. Ritrosky Plastic Surgery & Cosmetic Arts in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ritrosky’s profile.

    Dr. Ritrosky has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Skin Grafts and Breast Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritrosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritrosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritrosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritrosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritrosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

