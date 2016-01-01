Dr. John Rissing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rissing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rissing, MD
Dr. John Rissing, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. John Rissing, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1437269404
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Rissing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rissing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rissing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rissing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rissing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rissing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rissing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.