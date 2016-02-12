Dr. John Riordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Riordan, MD
Overview
Dr. John Riordan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center and Jefferson Medical Center.
Locations
Wvu Medicine Urology - Martinsburg880 N Tennessee Ave Ste 105, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5757
Uhp Anesthesia2500 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5757Monday12:30pm - 4:00pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life I was septic with a kidney stone stuck and the fixed it.
About Dr. John Riordan, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riordan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riordan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riordan speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Riordan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riordan.
