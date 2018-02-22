Overview

Dr. John Riehl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Riehl works at Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.