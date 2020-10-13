Dr. John Riedler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riedler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Riedler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Riedler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Riedler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Behavioral Medicine Pllc1301 First Colonial Rd Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 222-1230
-
2
Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center1100 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 496-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riedler?
You notice there are 30 bad reviews but he has seen thousands of people. I thought he was great.
About Dr. John Riedler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366414104
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riedler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riedler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riedler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riedler works at
Dr. Riedler has seen patients for Borderline Personality Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riedler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Riedler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riedler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riedler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riedler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.