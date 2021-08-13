Overview

Dr. John Richard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Richard works at Bluegrass Family & Extended Care Services in Lexington, KY with other offices in Whitley City, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.