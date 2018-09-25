Dr. John Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Rich, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Locations
BHS Cardiology127 Oneida Valley Rd Ste 400, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (866) 620-6761
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The absolutely very best.
About Dr. John Rich, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Shadyside Hosp
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Royal Coll P&S of Ireland
- Interventional Cardiology
