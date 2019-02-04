Dr. John Rice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rice, MD
Overview
Dr. John Rice, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazelwood, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 637 Dunn Rd Ste 170, Hazelwood, MO 63042 Directions (636) 669-7023
- 2 1225 Graham Rd Bldg C, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 838-5702
-
3
Esse Health Saint Charles Complete Care1551 Wall St Ste 400, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 669-7006
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rice and his staff have all been very helpful to both my mom and dad who are patients of his. Since they are elderly, I try to accompany them to all appointments. All three of us are treated with respect. They are also very good at communicating on the patient portal email, answering questions and making suggestions.
About Dr. John Rice, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821079492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice.
