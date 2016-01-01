Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD
Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
About Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912060799
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr|The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med University Sc Med Center
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Dr. Rhodes Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rhodes Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rhodes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes Jr has seen patients for Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.