Dr. John Rhodes Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Cleveland Clinic Florida, Mount Sinai Medical Center and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Rhodes Jr works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.