Dr. John Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rhodes, MD
Overview
Dr. John Rhodes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Scottsdale Meml Hosp
Dr. Rhodes works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Association-summerlin10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 877-5199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhodes?
Dr John Rhodes is a wonderful, caring doctor. The best in my book!
About Dr. John Rhodes, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316258171
Education & Certifications
- Scottsdale Meml Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.