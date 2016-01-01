Dr. John Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Rho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Rho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
Martin L. Smithline MD PA44 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 447-0013
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Rho, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1366433625
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rho speaks Arabic and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.