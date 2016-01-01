Overview

Dr. John Rho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rho works at Martin L. Smithline MD PA in Midland Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.