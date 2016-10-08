See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. John Rezapour, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Rezapour, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Rezapour, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Rezapour works at Advanced Eye Surgery Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Surgery Clinic
    5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 101, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-3200
  2. 2
    Freedom Vision Surgery Center LLC
    16255 Ventura Blvd Ste 100, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-2346
  3. 3
    John G. Rezapour MD Inc.
    16661 Ventura Blvd Ste 211, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 205-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rezapour?

    Oct 08, 2016
    Yes definitely recommend
    Angela in Sun valley — Oct 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Rezapour, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Rezapour, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rezapour to family and friends

    Dr. Rezapour's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rezapour

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Rezapour, MD.

    About Dr. John Rezapour, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194732578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • King/Drew Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Rezapour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezapour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rezapour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rezapour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rezapour has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rezapour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rezapour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rezapour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rezapour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rezapour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Rezapour, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.