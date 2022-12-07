Dr. John Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics PC1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-5365Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics6484 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
I was very impressed with Dr. Reynolds. He answered all my questions and didn’t rush me. A friend recommended him and I am glad I chose him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1831205160
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
