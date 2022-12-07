See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sevierville, TN
Dr. John Reynolds, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (195)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Reynolds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sevierville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Reynolds works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics in Sevierville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    744 Middle Creek Rd Ste 100, Sevierville, TN 37862 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-5365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Tennessee Orthopedic Clinics PC
    1819 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-5365
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics
    6484 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 690-4861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 195 ratings
    Patient Ratings (195)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Reynolds, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831205160
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    195 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

