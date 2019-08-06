Dr. John Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reynolds, MD
Overview
Dr. John Reynolds, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital, Mountain View Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Hospital.
Dr. Reynolds works at
Locations
-
1
Mountainview Endocrinology2447 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-5805
-
2
Las Cruces Dermatology Associates PC4351 E Lohman Ave Ste 208, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reynolds?
Very professional and caring!!
About Dr. John Reynolds, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1386639888
Education & Certifications
- U NM
- Presby Hosp
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.