Overview

Dr. John Reyes, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York Institute Of Technology College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Smithtown in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.