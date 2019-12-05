Dr. John Revord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Revord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Revord, MD
Overview
Dr. John Revord, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Locations
Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC5320 W Michaels Dr, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 221-0281
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was for lower back pain and a Bursitis.
About Dr. John Revord, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922090141
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Revord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Revord accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Revord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Revord has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Revord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Revord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Revord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Revord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Revord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.