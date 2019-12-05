Overview

Dr. John Revord, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Revord works at Neuro Spine Center of Wisconsin SC in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Coccygeal Pain and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.