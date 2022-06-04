Dr. John Reuter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reuter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Reuter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Reuter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington Univeristy In St. Louis and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
HeartPlace Baylor Plano4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 500, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 941-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
I was experiencing irregular heart rhythm. Also had fluctuating blood pressure reading.
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1861518177
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- University Of Rochester-Strong Memorial Hospital
- Washington Univeristy In St. Louis
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease
